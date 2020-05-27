RidgeStone Village, a residential care community in Delavan, has been in lockdown mode since march 13. Other than staff, no one may come in or go out, including family members. All the mandates issued by the governor have been strictly followed--small group gatherings, social distancing, etc. Residents have felt the effects of living in such isolation.
As a morale booster, management and staff organized a "Missing You Parade" on May 20. The residents were all brought outside, seated, masked, socially distanced and lined up and down the sidewalks. Residents all held up signs smiling. For a full hour, family and friends could drive through the parking lot in their cars, wave, honk and greet their family members. At times, cars were lined up, waiting to drive by. Families, friends and residents alike enjoyed the event.
During this pandemic, we read much about the "heroes." RidgeStone has a staff of true heroes. They care for the needs of the residents, along with taking care of their own families at home. Many have children at home whom they are "home schooling." And they do it all with a smile. Thank you, RidgeStone!
ELFRIEDA "FRITZ" VRIEZEN
Delavan