We must act today to support the most vulnerable young people in our community as they transition into adulthood. Even before the COVID-19 outbreak, one-in-eight young people in Rock County between the ages of 16 and 24 were not enrolled in school or fully employed, according to the Opportunity Index (available online at opportunityindex.org). Sometimes called “disconnected youth,” these young people are often defined by what they lack: job training, core life skills or the social and financial support necessary to achieve independence. Many experience periods of extreme poverty, homelessness or involvement in the justice system before reaching adulthood. In the shadow of the COVID-19 outbreak, the barriers facing these already vulnerable young people are only increasing.
Each of us has the power to “reconnect” young people in our community and help them find a successful path to adulthood. Consider volunteering as a mentor or tutor. Contribute to nonprofits already supporting young people in this demographic, such as Project 16:49’s work with unaccompanied homeless youth. As business owners and administrators, establish paid apprenticeships and internships geared toward young people with limited work history. Advocate for improved funding and access to job training programs. Above all, listen and respond to the young people themselves. These young people are the future of our community. If we act today to support them, we can ensure a brighter future for everyone.
CHRIS JOHNSON
Janesville