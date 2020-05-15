This pandemic has led to a rise in nationalism, the need to be self-sufficient and avoid reliance upon other nations for critical needs. When we found out that China supplied many of or basic medical supplies, we were shocked. I can understand a need for change and a policy that has us better prepared for future emergencies.
There is, however, another side to that coin. Air and water quality are not limited by borders. There is a need for a global approach to protecting the environment. It also happens that some nations are better equipped than others for producing food, fuel and other critical needs. Again a global approach can provide a decent standard of living to the world community.
When nations rely on each other, the chance for war and conflict decrease and communication for each nations well-being increases. Global partnerships can exert pressure to bring rogue players into line.
Let's not use this health crisis to shut the door and isolate. Let's use it to identify needs, increase preparedness and communicate in situations that will require a global response.
GENE BIER
Milton