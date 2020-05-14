Cold, cruel calculations cause catastrophes. Reopening the closed-down activities of society is rationalized as leadership, but it really is cold-blooded murder in the context of a pandemic. The only reason I can imagine for this epic inaction regarding building a safety net for working class people is that such a thing runs counter to the fundamental principles of greed.
The 1 percenters believe in sustaining a never-ending predatory class war, and every worker today should know this in their bones. This is Soylent Green territory, where workers die so that someone’s 401K can grow in value. This is Aztec territory, where people are sacrificed to appease the god of greed. This is Nazi territory, where those who can afford to shelter in place revel in their self-justified superiority. This is Capitalist territory, where profit is enshrined--in law--as being more fundamental than human rights.
Thousands of years ago, someone made this comment: “By their fruits you shall know them.”
JIM CRITTENDEN
Janesville