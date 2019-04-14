The city of Janesville is thinking of building a sports complex in Palmer Park. Why do you want to spoil the beauty of Palmer Park? My family has lived on the edge of Palmer Park for 57 and a half years. We have enjoyed the beauty of the park and the wildlife that we have had through the years. We've also enjoyed the people coming through the park to stop and watch and take pictures.

If you want a sports complex to be near the Interstate, why don’t you check out the farmland up for sale near Culver’s and the former Denny’s restaurant on Midland Drive? It would be a good place for a sports complex and offer plenty of parking.

BETTE SHACKELFORD

Janesville