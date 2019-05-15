Who in their right mind would think of allowing homeless people to park overnight in Palmer Park? Why is the city of Janesville determined to violate this beautiful park? This is the second proposal in as many months trying to use Palmer Park to accommodate projects that have other options available.

First of all, the park is a family setting, and it does have residential homes nearby. The close proximity to the Interstate would seem to me a liability rather than a positive. Any illegal or other immoral behaviorists would be able to easily flee via major roadways. I know many individuals, myself included, who utilize the park for early morning or evening dog walks or bicycling and running because of the serenity there.

I propose the city create a parking area near the Janesville Police Department and at Academy and Center streets. The vacant Burger King and other buildings would be a perfect to place portable toilets and allow the homeless to be safe and supervised. There would be access to food and such with a gas station and other commercial services nearby, and people wouldn’t need to drive to the park across town. I’m afraid city officials are being too nearsighted on this issue.

Please think it over, and remember that visitors to Janesville see Palmer Park and the Rotary Gardens as a positive reason to stop in and maybe explore our city while spending tourist dollars. A bunch of homeless people and the inevitable pollution is not my idea of showcasing our town.

DAWN MORGAN

Janesville