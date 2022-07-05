In overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court, in one fell swoop, took our country back half a century. But for Justice Clarence Thomas, that is not enough. He said the court should revisit decisions regarding same-sex marriage and contraceptives.
That last scares me terribly. The 1965 Griswold v. Connecticut decision invalidated a Connecticut law that made it a crime to use birth control devices or to advise anyone about their use. This landmark decision elaborated the right to privacy that subsequently became the basis for the Court’s abortion decision in Roe v. Wade.
Millions of women use contraceptives for medical conditions. I was one of them. For years, my monthly cycles were debilitating due to horrific bleeding. I had periods that lasted two weeks, bleeding heavily each day. I got so weak and debilitated from blood loss and severe anemia, a hysterectomy was ultimately necessary.
My doctors had to place me on contraceptives to stop my periods several months before my surgery and treat me with iron supplements to restore my red blood cells. It was made clear I would not survive surgery if this was not done. The therapy worked and I survived my surgery.
Justice Thomas says the Griswold decision was "demonstrably erroneous." That decision in reality saved my life and thousands of others. I am terrified for women now who suffer from the same reproductive issues I did. Many will die if Clarence Thomas has his way. Was saving my life a "demonstrably erroneous decision?"