I’m pro-life—the kind of pro-lifer who worked at a pregnancy resource center, showed up at a march in Washington, worked for multiple pro-life organizations and was the president of her student organization.
But the prospect of overturning Roe v. Wade doesn’t fill me with immediate joy or relief.
I’m nervous.
Abortion is a symptom of a society that does not meet the needs of its people. We are hungry, homeless, lonely and sick. We have an enormous abundance of wealth and resources in this country, but they are hoarded by an elite few. The rest of us work too many hours and pay too much for housing, food, health care and transportation because we do not have shared ownership over these resources.
Of course abortion happens when we do not have family leave, affordable housing or adequate health care. Of course abortion happens when we do not support or care for one another, when we treat children like the burden of their parents instead of an asset to our communities. Overturning Roe v. Wade does nothing to address the core issues that drive people to abortion.
I am grateful for any ruling that bestows human rights on human beings—and I also beg that we will, together, fight for a world without violence, scarcity or inequality. We all deserve better.