Thank you for the Wednesday editorial regarding overnight parking. Once again, the not-in-my-backyard set is being proved wrong about those being forced to live in their cars. The vast majority of the people who have been thrust into this situation are there through no fault of their own.

Put yourself in this situation: no money, no home and the constant everyday challenge of finding something to eat for yourself and maybe your children, or finding a safe place to stay. After careful consideration, I would hope that your views would change. Just because you are homeless doesn’t make you a drug dealer or pedophile.

Being affiliated with the GIFTS Men’s Shelter in one position or another, I have seen firsthand what a little push in the right direction and some compassion and guidance can do. They can be some pretty awesome people. Everyone with a small change in circumstances can be in this position. How can you judge people you do not know?

LARRY LANNERS

Janesville