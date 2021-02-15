History should never be cancelled or ignored but, rather, learned from.
For example, civilizations can learn from the Roman Empire. Rome began as a thriving republic. Then it became an empire and eventually collapsed. Around 300 AD, you could be beheaded being a Christian in Rome. Then Emperor Constantine made the Roman Empire Christian, and you could be beheaded for not being a Christian. Lesson: Whomever controls the empire controls the law governing it's people and their life, literally.
Romans called "groups" of people with different beliefs from them "barbarians." Often barbarians were treated as their enemies. As the Roman Empire fell apart around 500 AD, new political groups, many "barbarian" kingdoms, replaced the Roman provinces. Lesson: Political power changes.
I truly pray our own republic’s leaders are not following the same path to collapse the ancient Romans did.
Democrats, big tech corporations, news/social media appear bent on using "liberalism" to justify/advocate empire building. They demand "cleansing/deprogramming" our republic of 77 million Republicans/Libertarians/independents who hold non-liberal political views/beliefs.
Anyone treating their political adversaries as modern-day "barbarians" are wrongheaded and only intend to sow discord.
Democrats/liberals fought to control/lead America. With that success comes the responsibility/obligation for appropriate behavior.
Historically, we’ve always been a nation of political plurality. We have never had just one political viewpoint. Nor should that be expected in a nation of 330 million diverse people. We all should express, with tolerance/respect, the words/deeds required to secure/achieve reunification in America. Lesson: E pluribus unum, all.
Why is that ahem today, and not Amen?
DENNIS HOPPER
Beloit