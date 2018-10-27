Our nation is threatened, and our election’s choices could not be clearer. We have the Democrats controlled by the ideologies and powers of atheistic progressive liberal socialism. Anyone with half a clue understands that the Democrats were the party of slavery, the resisters of the civil rights legislation and the promoters of the sexual revolution, which has led to uncountable multitudes of people with broken families, broken hearts, broken lives and early deaths.
Democrats are abortion advocates. For every four people, one person is missing because of abortion. Democrats advocate and fund Planned Parenthood, an organization founded to remove the children of lower-class people from our society. The Democrats gave us Barack Obama’s disastrous Unaffordable Healthcare Act.
After WWII, they gave Eastern Europe to the Russians. They forced the defeat of Vietnam, and the communists then butchered millions. They stalled the sitting of Attorney General Ashcroft for President George W. Bush, and the stalling most likely prevented the discovery of the plans for 9/11. Democrats bombed Yugoslavia into the stone age. Democrats orphaned Iraq and destroyed Libya.
Democrats have been destroying the foundations of our laws. They’ve been rewriting our nation’s history. They oppose our Second Amendment.
We have the Republicans standing for a return to the historical founding purpose of America. Clear choice.
RONALD E. GAY
Evansville
