The lottery frenzy is quite remarkable. Doubtless people understand that this is the only chance for the average Joe to join the billionaire class and survive the collapse of global civilization. I think I even glimpsed a heavily disguised Paul Ryan, who is not yet a billionaire (although I'm sure he's trying), cop a couple of tickets at Kwik Trip. I'm reminded of a line from Whittaker Chambers: "Little children, that far off sound you cannot hear above your shouting and your rapturous ohhs and oohs, that sound is the roaring of the sea."

DAVID BRETZMANN

Janesville

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse