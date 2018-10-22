The lottery frenzy is quite remarkable. Doubtless people understand that this is the only chance for the average Joe to join the billionaire class and survive the collapse of global civilization. I think I even glimpsed a heavily disguised Paul Ryan, who is not yet a billionaire (although I'm sure he's trying), cop a couple of tickets at Kwik Trip. I'm reminded of a line from Whittaker Chambers: "Little children, that far off sound you cannot hear above your shouting and your rapturous ohhs and oohs, that sound is the roaring of the sea."
DAVID BRETZMANN
Janesville
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse