Gerrymandering is the manipulation of electoral district boundaries to favor one political party. Supporters of one political party are packed into as few districts as possible, while people supporting the other party are spread into other districts in sufficient numbers to assure the election of their party’s candidates.
The results? In the November 2020 elections, Democratic voters in Wisconsin Assembly and Senate races accounted for 46% of the votes but won only 38% of the seats. Gerrymandering is a kick in the teeth of democracy. Wisconsin is the worst gerrymandered state in these United States.
The district boundaries are being set now based on the 2020 census. Republicans want to make as few changes as possible to accommodate the 2020 census counts. Governor Evers vetoed this Republican legislation so Republicans have now taken their case to the State Supreme Court which is packed with Republican Justices. Our supposedly nonpartisan courts are now very partisan.
This is yet another Republican initiative to destroy our democracy, just as the attempted Jan. 6 coup in Washington tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor recently called out the stench of partisan court rulings as pure political acts.
As a veteran who served to defend our democracy, I’m appalled. You should be too. You don’t have to join the military to fight this. Simply exercise your right of free speech and shout your displeasure to Madison politicians as loud as you can. Thank you for your service.