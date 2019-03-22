Anissa Welch has earned your vote for mayor in Milton on April 2. She is smart, honest and experienced. She has led Milton through the past four years by always putting her city and its residents first. The Wisconsin League of Municipalities understands this. It respects the city’s accomplishments under her leadership so much that it selected Anissa to be on its board of directors. Milton is in good hands with Anissa Welch as mayor. Please vote for her on April 2.

CATHY MYERS

Janesville

