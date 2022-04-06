To me, the now infamous slap delivered to comedian Chris Rock by actor Will Smith at the Academy Awards two Sundays ago carries ramifications that go far beyond a simple public display of anger. I think Rock stepped out of line when he cruelly singled out a member of the audience and called attention to her health problem. His joke sent the message that verbal cruelty is funny. I say that's nonsense.
Many comedians have based their material on that premise. Don Rickles made a career out of insulting celebrities. Joan Rivers called Elizabeth Taylor fat and expected laughs. It is bullying, pure and simple.
The Academy will do something in response. Whatever that is, I hope it will be sensitive to the feelings of Rock's target and Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. But I also hope they send the clear message that those who equate verbal cruelty to harmless fun will not be invited again.
Bullying is an ongoing problem, especially in our schools. Often it leads to violence, even suicide. Most of the efforts by teachers and school boards have been ineffective. Students are told not to say unkind things, then go home and watch stars on TV do it and get paid obscene amounts of money.
Will Smith's act of revenge might not have been appropriate, but he stood up for his wife. He certainly put a stop to the verbal abuse to which she was being subjected. So to Will Smith, I say good for you.