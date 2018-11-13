The city of Janesville provides a wealth of methods for citizens to obtain information and conduct business online.
I’d like to point out an underutilized resource. The city live streams audio and video for many meetings on our website. Meeting video produced since March of 2011 is available for playback along with agendas, supporting documents and meeting minutes.
One feature many residents are unaware of is the ability to search the agendas and videos. Virtually all videos since late 2012 are indexed to the agenda. You can click on an item in the agenda and be taken directly to that point in the video. You can perform searches for agenda topics. This is particularly helpful when trying to determine all the discussions related to a particular ordinance, subject or city council action. The search results will include every agenda item, meeting minutes and video segments from multiple meetings related to the search. There is no requirement to know when a particular subject was covered.
Available information is not limited to city council meetings. Most boards and committees also have videos, agendas and minutes posted in this area. Agendas and minutes are also available for meetings without a video recording.
In the section called "Public Information Videos," you can find "Park Place Views," state of the city addresses and other videos pertaining to city operations, such as property assessment processes or Emerald Ash Borer information.
Click on the "Public Meeting Materials & Videos" tile on the website to explore this resource.
GORDON LaCHANCE
City of Janesville information technology manager
