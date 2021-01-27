Dear Republicans:
It’s been said that America is great because its people are good. If its people cease to be good, then America will cease to be great.
Will you allow President Biden to puncture your falsehoods about COVID-19 and the falsehoods of the past four years? Will he convince you to abandon the conspiracy theories like the "deep state," QAnon, the rigged election, etc.?
A significant percentage of Republicans have come to believe so much of this, and a percentage of those have been radicalized. What can we ask you to consider that might make you take a second look? Is there a tell all sign? I ask you to look at the Jan. 19 inauguration memorial to the COVID-19 victims who have died and suffered. Did the Trump administration ever do anything like it? The contrast is glaring.
What I and many Americans will remember forever is the insurrection; the Trump rioters killing and injuring people, and them defecating and urinating in the halls of Congress. If you supported Trump, that is the legacy—the legacy of hate, racism, and death. Do you want to own this tag? If not, please dedicate your heart to truth, civility, justice and citizenship and never again accept what the past four years have deceived you into believing. Never again allow hate to hijack your mind.
GEORGE WEN
Delavan