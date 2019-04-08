For some time now, subscribers with Apple mobile products can’t comment on news items at The Gazette website, GazetteXtra.com.

I assume this has something to do with the connection to Facebook.

Some time ago, the newspaper changed the format so subscribers had to log in through Facebook account to interact with the paper and other subscribers.

When this happened, a great majority of commentators went away. Not everyone has Facebook or is comfortable with his or her information available to the world.

Here’s a novel idea: Change the interaction between subscribers and the newspaper back to the way it was, or find a simpler vendor more responsive to a smaller market customer.

FRANK DREW

Janesville

Editors note: The Facebook commenting plugin on GazetteXtra has developed a bug that prevents users of Apple mobile devices from posting comments. Facebook support staff said they have no plans to fix the bug. The Gazette is exploring options.