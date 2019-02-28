What will it take to make the Milton School Board listen to the voters of this community?

We voted down one advisory referendum (a survey sent to district residents) and two regular referendums. Now the school board wants the voters to pass a referendum for nearly $60 million.

Ask the people that are living on Social Security and have to make tough choices about heating their house or buying something to eat. Do you think they can afford to pay more school tax? Ask the young people that are buying a house and raising a family if they can afford more school tax. Ask the farmers that are trying to get enough money together to put their crops in this spring if they can afford more school tax. Ask the renters that are working for about minimum wages if they can afford to pay more rent when their landlord has to raise rent to cover a higher school tax, which the landlord has to pay.

I hope the people of this school district will vote this referendum down for the fourth time. We cannot afford any more school taxes.

Two good people running for school board. One is Harvey Smith. He uses common sense and will listen to the voters of this school district. Rick Ehle also is a good choice for school board. He has a lot of management experience.

Talk to your friends and neighbors and ask them to vote no on this referendum for the fourth time.

JOHN R. BERGMAN

Milton