Wisconsin has come a long way since the voters first hired me in 2010. Unemployment is at a historic low, taxes have been cut by more than $8 billion, and we’ve turned a $3.6 billion deficit into a $500 million surplus. In the most recent budget, we passed the largest actual dollar investment in K-12 education in state history. This investment of more than $630 million was distributed to schools on a per pupil basis, ensuring each student in the state received the same increase. I also strongly supported $100 million in school safety grants to help schools ensure they are keeping our kids safe.
Higher education is also a top priority. I authored the Wisconsin Merit Scholarship program, which will deliver $5,000 scholarships to Wisconsin students at a UW System school. This will help retain our best and brightest students and keep them here in Wisconsin. I also supported freezing tuition for Wisconsin students attending the UW System to keep higher education more affordable.
Now is not the time to take Wisconsin backward. It is not the time to turn over your health decisions to government bureaucrats. Health care decisions need to stay between you and your doctor. Insurance premiums under the disastrous Obamacare have skyrocketed, which is why I supported an innovative reinsurance program that is expected to reduce insurance premiums.
As a seventh-generation resident of Walworth County, I care deeply about this community, and my neighbors who live here. I ask for your vote Nov 6 to continue moving Wisconsin forward.
TYLER AUGUST
Lake Geneva
