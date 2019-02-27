Republicans in the U.S. Senate tried to pass the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Act. The act states, “If an abortion results in the live birth of an infant, the infant is a legal person for all purposes under the laws of the United States, and entitled to all the protections of such laws” and would require health care professionals to care for the child and take the child to a hospital.

Unbelievably, Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington prevented that from happening. How can anyone justify the murder of a baby that is born alive during an abortion? Where is the outrage?

Democrats have progressed from supporting the murder of unborn babies at any time for any reason to now accepting the murder of babies born alive during an abortion.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia supported infanticide recently, saying that if a baby is born alive during an abortion, “the infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired.” And if the mother decided she didn’t desire to keep the baby? Kill it.

Democrats have become more and more radicalized by their far-left base. It is time to speak up and bring them back to reality. It is not morally acceptable to kill a baby born alive during an abortion. It is abhorrent.

Call Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Mark Pocan who already approve of killing the unborn. Tell them you don’t approve of the morbid turn the Democrat Party is taking.

FRAN HANUS

Milton