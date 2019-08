Many fans of Richard Condon’s classic novels of espionage, sedition and suspense will enjoy being reminded or informed of one such, less well known than the famous and filmed “Manchurian Candidate.”

“The Entwining” (1980) is probably more timely and surely more provocative and amusing in the current environment of “political correctness.” It describes a radical feminist conspiracy to take over the U.S. government.

D.R. SCHALLER

Janesville