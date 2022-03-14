On Feb. 20, just before Russia invaded Ukraine, The New York Times reported “With prices fluctuating on Monday as traders kept a close eye on developments, the American oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, was around $91.30 a barrel, while the global Brent benchmark was about $93.80 a barrel.” The paper said those prices were the highest since 2014.
"Renewable" energy is a reasonable futuristic alternative still too expensive for mass use. President Joe Biden’s war on American fossil fuel diminishes the availability and affordability of essential oil for gasoline, diesel fuel, electricity, heating, clothing, food and other consumer goods. That affects all of us.
Bidenflation is in full bloom at 7.9%. It would be a historic 16% if calculated in the same manner it was during the 13.5% hyperinflation of the Jimmy Carter era.
President Barack Obama’s Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel famously said never allow a crisis to go to waste. The Ukraine war is one such crisis conveniently becoming the excuse for our hyperinflation. Biden inaccurately calls it “the Putin tax hike.” More accurately, it’s “the Biden/Putin tax hike.”
Oil prices nearly doubled before Putin invaded Ukraine. Putin’s war exacerbates Bidenflation but is not the cause. Workers’ wage gains are being wiped out. Lower-, middle- and fixed-income Americans face difficult financial times.
Our nation demonstrated in 2018-20 that American fossil fuel is abundant. We can be energy independent when allowed to be. We do not need to buy oil from evil Russia/Saudi/Venezuela/Iran tyrants.