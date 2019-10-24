On Monday, the Janesville Plan Commission unanimously approved the Janesville Mall as the preferred site for a new sports complex for the City of Janesville. However, Chairwoman Kathy Voskuil stated the panel does not review financial aspects of projects. Why is this? Has she not seen or reviewed the C. H. Johnson Consulting study? Let me provide some information from the study.

In 2019, the city budgeted a loss of $37,939 for the Janesville Ice Arena. From 2010 through 2018, the Janesville Ice Arena lost $378,388. The new Janesville Sports Complex is projected to lose $259,127 in its first three years of operation. The new sports complex would generate no cash flow to pay back the $33 million projected cost of construction, plus interest. Is this why Rock Step Capital, owners of the Janesville Mall, won’t spend $33 million for a new sports complex. It’s a loser!

Why has there been no discussion as to how the city of Janesville pays for its sports complex? Has the city secured private donations to pay for the construction of the new sports complex or will the debt service portion of your property tax bill increase 20% to 25% to pay for it?

Let’s slow down and figure out where the $33 million to pay for the sports complex comes from before the Nov. 11 city council vote.

Please attend the Oct. 30 budget study session at City Hall to learn how much your property taxes will increase!

THOMAS LEPINSKI

Janesville