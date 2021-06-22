I was fortunate to be a member of the town of Beloit’s first Citizens Academy in 2017. The academy’s curriculum is designed to have the town’s leadership educate residents on the services provided by the town’s government, including police, fire and 911 services; public works/sewer services; and voting, budgeting and other administrative services.
The academy shows how police are trained, what situations they deal with, their de-escalation methods, their tools and weapons and the laws governing their use, and more. It is very clear resisting a police officer is ill advised. But then my parents taught me that lesson at an early age.
During the past year’s violence, rioting and "defund the police" mantra, I have been amazed that when leaders in our nation/state/city/law enforcement have the microphone, they avoid talking about the importance of obeying police when being detained or arrested.
We have witnessed firsthand how dangerous it can be to resist or obstruct or put officers in a position to defend their own lives or others around them.
More than 100 police officers lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021, already up 13% over all of 2020. Policing is dangerous. They are given weapons for their protection.
Obeying police officers is very simple and necessary. That cannot be emphasized enough.
I wonder how many people killed by police this past year would still be with us had they just obeyed the police? Possibly all of them. Why is that message not being shared with us?
DENNIS HOPPER
Beloit