Donald Trump haters are saying Trump reacted too slowly to COVID-19. On Jan. 21, the highly respected Dr. Anthony Fauci said of the coronavirus in a Newsmax interview, “This is not a major threat to the people of the United States, and this is not something that the citizens of the United States should be worried about.” But Fauci was acting based on the lies from China while advising Trump.
The media never criticized President Obama for his handling of the swine flu, which lasted from April 2009 until April 2010. That pandemic hit 60.8 million Americans, hospitalized 274,304 and killed 12,469, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Swine flu was identified here on April 15, 2009. The World Health Organization declared H1N1 a pandemic on June 11. It took Obama more than a month to declare a national emergency. Trump declared a national emergency two days after WHO declared the coronavirus to be a pandemic.
The media is criticizing Trump for a shortage of N95 respirators. During the swine flu, 100 million N95 masks were drawn from our national stockpile, according to the Los Angeles Times. Afterward, the swine flu task force recommended that Obama replace the masks in the stockpile. Obama had seven years to replace protective masks for health care workers. Obama didn’t replenish the supply for the next pandemic, which arrived this year with the highly contagious coronavirus.
Obama didn’t replenish the masks. He didn’t communicate that need to Trump, which certainly makes the present situation more difficult. Doesn’t Obama share some responsibility? Not if you’re a Trump hater.
MIKE HANUS
Milton