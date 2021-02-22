I read the Friday Gazette’s opinion article on the use of masks to prevent COVID-19. I think the more likely reason for our current decline in COVID-19 is that we are approaching herd immunity.
Using data from the Rock County website and the state Department of Health Services, I made the following observations: Initially the scientific experts warned us that one of the concerns with COVID-19 was that eight to 10 people were infected and spreading the disease for every one that was diagnosed. Wisconsin has 610,000 confirmed cases. Multiplied by eight would give us 4.9 million cases, or 84% of the population. Rock County has 14,253 confirmed cases. Times eight would make 114,024 or 70%. Add to that the number of people receiving the first dose of vaccine—currently 14%—and we should be seeing the decline that we are seeing.
A quick note on the mask mandate, I suspect that it had some effect but a minor one. The mask mandate was issued Aug. 1. At that time Wisconsin was experiencing about 1,000 new cases a day. One hundred days of mask-wearing later, in mid-November, we were over 7,000 new cases every day. We are currently back under 1,000 in the middle of winter when it was expected that the worst of days would be upon us. If the current trend continues by the end of March, a case of COVID-19 will be rare.
BRUCE JOHNSON
Brodhead