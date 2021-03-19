People are starting to wake up to the many benefits of nuclear energy and realize how safe it can be.
Nuclear energy is essentially zero air and water pollution, zero carbon emissions, has a tiny physical footprint and is very reliable.
All sources of electricity have different capacity factors, which measure actual output/maximum possible output, and the higher the capacity factor, typically the more efficient the power plant. Nuclear has the highest (92%); hydro (36%), natural gas and coal have the next highest; with wind (33%) and solar (29%) having the lowest.
Solar and wind farms require an enormous amount of land and are not reliable and don’t generate electricity at night or when there is no wind.
Smaller nuclear energy plants are being developed that are much safer than the older, huge plants, and hence require less land and lower investment to build. An example is NuScale’s design which is 1% the size of a traditional plant, yet generates 18% of the power.
With more electric vehicles being built and the recent catastrophe in Texas, we need more electric energy, and nuclear is the best, low cost, pollution free, no carbon dioxide emission, most reliable source.
Let’s all get behind this most efficient way to generate the needed electricity for the future.
DAVID CRESS
Janesville