NPR often has worthwhile classical music. On the other hand, what is detestable about it requires a list:

  • Public radio should not transmit liberal-biased material.
  • Reputable journalism should not be politically biased.
  • Language standards are lacking (data: long first "a" properly; "momentarily" means for a moment, not in a moment as used).
  • At least quality propaganda should be broadcast, not a constant, unconvincing and boring repetitive rant. (Quality propaganda should be appealing and should be examples of how to write propaganda. Would even NPR supporters claim these attributes?)

D.R. SCHALLER

Janesville

0
0
0
0
0