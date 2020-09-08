NPR often has worthwhile classical music. On the other hand, what is detestable about it requires a list:
- Public radio should not transmit liberal-biased material.
- Reputable journalism should not be politically biased.
- Language standards are lacking (data: long first "a" properly; "momentarily" means for a moment, not in a moment as used).
- At least quality propaganda should be broadcast, not a constant, unconvincing and boring repetitive rant. (Quality propaganda should be appealing and should be examples of how to write propaganda. Would even NPR supporters claim these attributes?)
D.R. SCHALLER
Janesville