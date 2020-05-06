We are heading quickly toward losing more than 70,000 American lives, each person someone with families and friends who were unable to visit them and help them leave this world. I am unable to process the sheer numbers of our fellow citizens who have fallen to this awful virus, and yet people want to go back to "normal."
I've often said that you shouldn't have to experience cancer to realize that it is real, and this certainly applies here. Look at those people around you. Who are you willing to lose so you can get some new thing that you undoubtedly don't even need in the first place? Let's come together by staying apart.
It's not forever and normal will return, but it's not time. I dread the next few weeks when the numbers are going to go through the roof again, and health care workers are going to undergo the trauma of intense illnesses and death of patients that they can't save.
I would love it if we could think of something besides just ourselves. When your "freedom" kills people around you, is that really freedom? Yes, the numbers are falling on the east coast, but they are rising everywhere else now. We're losing hundreds of Americans every day! Please, let's be patient. Let's all get to that vaccine and back to normal together.
SHERYL STANEK
Whitewater