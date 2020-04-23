“There is a plague loose upon the land,” and it currently resides in the White House. It is almost incomprehensible that in the same hallowed building where Abe Lincoln, the Roosevelts, Dwight Eisenhower, Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama lived and worked that we could have such a completely unprincipled person as Donald Trump as president.
I always imagined that the really inept presidents were in the 1800s. Unfortunately, we are currently face-to-face with the worst president ever.
Trump has few morals, no interest in bettering the citizens and/or the country and is only interested in furthering his own well-being. His self aggrandizement and delusions of grandeur have no limits. Not only is the Trump administration incompetent, it is also corrupt.
Trump has the backing of 43% of our citizens, and he doesn’t cares about being the president for the remaining 57%. The sad truth is that Trump would quickly throw his 43% “under the bus” if it could further his personal goals.
During the afternoon COVID-19 briefings, Trump struggles to read from a sheet of paper. His ad-libbed rants are often incoherent and full of misstatements and outright lies. Trump is a national embarrassment.
Trump’s latest ploy regarding his COVID-19 cluster mess is an attempt to turn our citizens against ourselves and against our state governments. "LIBERATE" is not a cry for unity. Instead it is an effort to further divide us and take attention away from Trump’s utter failure to keep our citizens safe.
Nov. 3 cannot come soon enough!
ROBERT OBLAK
Walworth