In the past two months, I and other YMCA members have noted much improved maintenance. This "new look" gives a boost to members' workout attitudes, enhances the overall exercise regimens and fosters greater exchange of views in locker rooms and hallways. I am extremely pleased and wish to thank the Y Board of Directors and staff on this very welcome innovation. Keep up the great work!
WES DAVIS
Janesville
