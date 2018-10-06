I watched the Francesca Fiorentini video. It was factual and presented good information concerning the effort to suppress union membership and worker’s rights to bargain for wages, benefits and working conditions. The video did an excellent job of presenting the material in a fashion high school students would find interesting and entertaining. I doubt anyone dozed off during the presentation.
How unfortunate that the Craig High School students only saw the first seven minutes as the remainder of the video presented excellent information concerning the influence of special interest groups and money in politics. Perhaps this section could have encouraged the students to read Jane Mayer’s "Dark Money," although the book certainly would not hold a teen’s interest to the extent Francesca Fiorentini did in her presentation.
Bottom line, The Gazette's Tuesday story (Page 1A) does not present this seven-minute video in the context of the whole subject being taught in the class. Of course, the video is pro-labor. As a student, I would want to be exposed to all sides of an issue. I would expect the instructor presented this video in the context of the subject being taught and that the curriculum covered the entire subject fairly and honestly. After all, the question being raised is not about the video but of the instructor’s failure to inform their principal the video may be considered a controversial program.
Censorship in the classroom is not good. We need to teach our students how to think analytically and decide for themselves.
NORMAN AULABAUGH
Orfordville
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse