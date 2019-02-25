The Sunday story (Page 2A), “Waiting for our bluebirds,” by Anna Marie Lux requires some clarification.

First, I don’t know what species her friend in Texas was seeing, but here in the Midwest we can talk only about the eastern bluebird (Sialia sialis) and not the western or mountain species, or even a Townsend’s solitaire, all of which can be found in that area of Texas in winter.

Second is the implication that “our” bluebirds all pack up and fly south somewhere for winter. Eastern bluebirds are not “neo-tropicals,” birds that fly far south as a species and over winter in tropical areas where they can find insects, cover and water.

Eastern bluebirds are “partial migrators,” which move about the country in winter just enough to maintain access to food and water and to avoid the most extreme cold weather conditions. They may go into northern Mexico, but typically hang around just below the “snow border.”

On our property, we have brief eastern bluebird visits throughout the winter; I have photographs from past years of eastern bluebirds at our heated bird bath on Christmas and New Year’s days. There are three reasons for this: They nest here in the summer, which entices adults to return to the area, we have berry-producing trees and shrubs, and we have that heated bird bath to provide water.

Provide food, water, and the promise of breeding habitat, and you won’t have to wait for your bluebirds.

GARY HESS

Beloit