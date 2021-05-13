I would like to praise Rep. Bryan Steil and Sen. Ron Johnson for expanding my thought processes. As a senior citizen, my thoughts are changing less and less. For decades I was convinced that the lowest life forms on earth (at least in the United States) were draft dodgers. Steil and Johnson have opened my mind to a new idea.
Elected officials who boldly and publicly sow seeds of discontent and lies regarding free and fair elections trump draft dodgers.
These election results were, in many cases, double and triple checked with the same results.
The mathematical ignorance of “educated” people like Steil and Johnson is truly amazing.
The 1960 and 2000 presidential elections are fertile ground to plant and grow your conspiracy theory trees. The 2020 election, with a vote differential of more than 7 million, is not.
For decades I thought elected officials cared about our nation and acted in a like manner. Preserve, uphold and defend the Constitution? One would have to have read—or listen to someone reading it to them—to do that.
NORBERT JARZYNSKI
Milton