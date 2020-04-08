Our governor, just before the election, hastily decided that the election must be postponed. He therefore called a special session of the Legislature, knowing full well that he lacks the constitutional authority to act on his own, which the Legislature flatly rebuffed. Why did he wait so long?
He could have done this weeks ago. Even if the Legislature had rebuffed him then as well, there was time to build a consensus using the pressure of public opinion created by his "bully pulpit." Was there some political advantage to waiting until Friday, or did he take too long to change his mind? Just a couple of weeks ago, the governor himself said that the election should go on as scheduled.
The governor's "righteous indignation" at the rejection of his authoritarian order by the Supreme Court, which he admitted he lacked the authority for, is an indication or either an ulterior political motive or abject incompetence. I don't know which is worse.
I've seen it said that "thousands will die" if the election goes on. Yeah, right. As if going to the polls is any more dangerous that going regularly to the grocery store, which we must all do. We have nothing to fear but fear itself, it been said. Fear those who spread fear for political gain as well.
Please, Gov. Tony Evers, spare us the self-righteous claim that you always adhere to science. Your actions of late seem to prove that the science you really adhere to is political science.
WILLIAM SCHULDT
Janesville