Just a comment on WCLO Radio and Mr. Bremel's story for a name change for Beloit's minor league baseball team, the Snappers.
Just when things are moving rapidly forward for the new downtown stadium—and a very warm thanks to all that have saved this team from being crossed off from baseball in Beloit entirely—we do not need any negative stories printed even if a name change does rattle a few fans. But many have expressed a new name is great and happy with these choices.
By the way, the Snapper name is being retained for Snapper Sundays. Merchandise still available at all outlets, and boy does the new owner need the revenue from the new name change to keep stadium upkeep running smooth. And also to keep baseball on the field in Beloit.
THOMAS RAYMER
Beloit