Saturday’s letter regarding the “fortunate ones” being people of color who were kidnapped for centuries and brought to the United States to be slaves is convoluted to say the least. We should not consider that “a wonderful opportunity they have been given.” The century after the Civil War with its lynching and discrimination is hardly like slavery in the time of the Romans. They were in fact “victims” by any definition.

Wonder why anyone would call this person a racist?

The statues being taken down honor leaders who attempted to destroy the country. They were not examples of our “Founders.”

Actually, the person claiming to be a victim the most in this country is Donald Trump. Poor man, he cannot tweet or speak without decrying someone or some group being out to unjustly “get him.”

Indeed, God bless the U.S.A!

WILLIAM HARTJE

Evansville