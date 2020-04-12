Here is some news that is not phony: Trump tells the Truth. Really. On Fox and Friends last week, he said this about mail-in ballots: “They had things — levels of voting that, if you ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again.”
How true. And that is because, if the voice of the American people were no longer stifled, those Republicans who have fought so long to silence us would be thrown out of office.
Ease of voting is an important factor in voter turnout. And while we should be encouraging Americans to vote, Republicans do everything they can to restrict voting. We see their attempts at voter suppression in fewer voting places and consequent accessibility to them. Long lines mean spending more time waiting, which results in lower voter turnout, too. Just what Republicans want.
And removing voters from the rolls for having possibly moved affects more than 230,000 voters, most of them in zip codes that are predominantly black or heavily populated by students and thus more likely to be flagged for removal. And yes, one can register and vote on the same day, but that adds to the time required, and most people don't carry utility bills around with them to prove their place of residence, so they are less likely to return a second time.
And now, they jeopardized our health by refusing to postpone voting during the coronavirus outbreak. A new low, even for Republicans.
We need more voters, not fewer.
DONALD ALLISON
Janesville