Janesville, WI (53545)

Today

Rain...mixing with snow and becoming windy overnight. Low 31F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain...mixing with snow and becoming windy overnight. Low 31F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.