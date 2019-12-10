It is trite to say that adolescents are confused about their sexuality. Now they have to decide whether they are boys or girls, with the encouragement that now declaring themselves a different sex is a way to be admired by peers. Some try it for a while and then go back, like with a fad diet. But adults now support the idea that feelings should take precedence over biological facts, and so hormones have been given to many children who now can’t go back. They can’t grow up to be either men or women.

The teen girls who object to having to compete with boys on the sports field and then have them come into the locker room are just collateral damage. They are regarded as immature and their parents as simple, unlearned people. Or worse.

DAVID RIECK

Janesville