In response to "Thanks, Joe Biden." (Letter by Jim Langkamp, Dec. 2)
No thanks, Joe Biden.
For shutting down the pipeline, thus taking away jobs and energy independence.
For higher gas prices, grocery prices and dreaded heat bills this winter we'll be facing.
And remember how you said any president who had so many COVID deaths under his watch should resign? Well, there have been more deaths under your watch, in spite of the mandates you have unjustly imposed, so you'll probably be resigning soon, right? (What happened to the "right to choose?" As in abortions?")
Why should anyone listen to a man who has strict rules for Americans, while the border is bombarded with lawbreakers with no vetting or vaxing and are being sent in the middle of the night to cities who get stuck with the consequences; to say nothing of the drugs, criminals, illegal human trafficking, etc.
And what about all the riots that scourged so many cities and killed people, jobs and ruined stores? Did you ever admit that they were not "peaceful protests?" Do you really think we're that stupid?
What about Americans killed and left in Afghanistan because of your incompetence? What about being soft on China, even though their child labor is well know?
You've done so much damage to our country: pipeline, border, inflation—things too numerous to mention here, that I say, "No thanks, Joe Biden!"