I was surprised as much as Jennifer Brown (letter Oct. 9) with the lack of comment regarding the seemingly done deal with Black Lives Matter assisting with the grade school and high school syllabus' on the inclusion of racial justice education program in the Janesville School District.
In your Sept. 22 article, "Superintendent Steve Pophal said he was glad the union approved such a resolution. 'I'm really glad that the JEA is working closely with the district on this topic.'"
It appears there is a lack of clarity on this subject, and I would suggest it is the school board's job to clear it up.
There is this from the Daily Caller News Foundation:
"The U.S. experienced 637 riots between May 26 and Sept. 12, and 91% of those riots were linked to the Black Likes Matter movement, according to the US Crisis Monitor, a joint project of the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project and the Bridging Divides Initiative at Princeton University."
For me, bringing in an organization involved in over 560 riots in the U.S. resulting in up to 30 deaths and over $1 billion in damage to businesses and homes, an organization that uses intimidation and violence to pursue their goals, for the purpose of providing input on the education of our youth on anything would be totally unacceptable.
Such a move would make me inclined to vote against the $22.5 million and $37 million referendums in the upcoming election.
CHARLES FLYNN
Janesville