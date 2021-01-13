For seven months, miscreant violence in our cities was denied by Democrats as mob rule was embraced/ignored. Cities are burned out/looted/destroyed. Nearly 15 police officers dead.
The social mantra by Democrats: "Defund the police."
Republicans objected.
Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, similarly, Republican miscreants became a violent mob breaching the nation’s Capitol, killing a police officer.
Suddenly, Republicans/Democrats both object to mob rule. Ironically, the new mantra is, ‘Where were the police?"
Finally, our nation reached a point where both political parties’ followers agree on right and wrong. No social/political injustice, no grievance/protest, is ever above the law.
DENNIS HOPPER
Beloit