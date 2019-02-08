I’m sick of seeing these drivers driving with no headlights on in rain, fog and snow. There’s a button inside next to the steering wheel called "HEADLIGHTS." Turn it on whenever there is rain, fog or snow. If you don't, you’re an accident waiting to happen. This goes for law enforcement officers, too.

I feel all these drivers not having their headlights during poor conditions should be given a ticket of $450, without an option to work it off doing community service. For those not turning their headlights on at night, they should get a $500 ticket.

Or send them all back to driving school. If people keep doing it, take away their driver’s licenses for a year. There should be no excuse for driving during poor conditions or at night without headlights on. If they continue to do it, give them a bike to ride to work and other places.

Check your headlights out every so often to make sure both are working. And I don’t want to hear, “Oh, I forgot.” You are the driver; do your own maintenance checks of your truck or car, and do them often.

CATHY L. KVISTAD

Janesville

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse