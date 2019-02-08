I’m sick of seeing these drivers driving with no headlights on in rain, fog and snow. There’s a button inside next to the steering wheel called "HEADLIGHTS." Turn it on whenever there is rain, fog or snow. If you don't, you’re an accident waiting to happen. This goes for law enforcement officers, too.

I feel all these drivers not having their headlights during poor conditions should be given a ticket of $450, without an option to work it off doing community service. For those not turning their headlights on at night, they should get a $500 ticket.

Or send them all back to driving school. If people keep doing it, take away their driver’s licenses for a year. There should be no excuse for driving during poor conditions or at night without headlights on. If they continue to do it, give them a bike to ride to work and other places.

Check your headlights out every so often to make sure both are working. And I don’t want to hear, “Oh, I forgot.” You are the driver; do your own maintenance checks of your truck or car, and do them often.

CATHY L. KVISTAD

Janesville