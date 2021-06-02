Instituting a minimum wage, overtime pay, Social Security, Medicare, the income tax, abolishing child labor and controlling pollution were all vehemently opposed by the conservatives of their day. They said these ideas were communist plots, that they were un-American, that businesses would have to fire all their workers and a bunch of other nonsense that never happened.
The reason conservative economic forecasts never come true is that they don’t understand, or won’t admit, that our economy is based on consumer demand. Production without customers fizzles. Work, not investment, creates wealth. Some investment facilitates work, but it is the work and technical innovation that actually create new wealth. Most investments just shuffle wealth around. The Republican 20% "job creator" tax cut I got four years ago benefits no one but me.
Now President Joe Biden wants to strengthen our infrastructure, including the computers that run it; help out our children, including those with married parents who have crummy jobs; and make our air clean, of both excess carbon dioxide and carcinogens.
He wants to pay for it all by raising the taxes on wealth shufflers, though not to nearly as high as Ronald Regan left them. There is no downside to this. The shufflers will trot out the same old arguments (see above), but they were wrong then, and they are wrong now.
DAVID RIECK
Janesville