I am writing in response to the Sunday editorial regarding local jobs that you feel should be eliminated. I would like to provide the facts regarding the current workload of the city of Janesville building division. From January to April this year, the building division has issued 1,200 permits, which is 32 more than the same period in 2019. There are five new apartment projects currently under construction with a total of 356 new units that need building, electrical, plumbing and HVAC inspections. It has been decades since Janesville has seen this level of multi-family construction.
We have 20 new one- and two-family homes under construction and 11 new home plans under review, which require review time and multiple inspections. We have issued hundreds of permits for miscellaneous commercial and residential projects requiring review and inspections. The building division has not seen a slowdown in activity; in fact, the frequency of emails and phone calls have increased. With people sheltering at home, they are now moving forward with home improvement projects.
The building division continues to serve the community during this unprecedented time, answering questions, safely processing permits and conducting inspections. If you have questions about permitting and inspections, I invite you to visit the city of Janesville website at www.ci.janesville.wi.us, or call the building division at 608-755-3060.
TOM CLIPPERT
Building director for Public Works Department building division