In the Tuesday paper (Page 6B) you ran an Associated Press story that reported on a New York Times story accusing Brett Kavanaugh again of sexual misconduct while in college. The left and some presidential candidates immediately started screaming impeachment. The New York Times corrected the story on Sunday well before you published this false story Tuesday. No classmates spoke to the Times about witnessing the incident, and the victim didn't recall the incident happening. The left is salivating for a reason to impeach anyone in the current administration at any cost. Now we have our local paper, New York Times and CNN pushing unverified claims, again trying to ruin a good man's reputation. Are there any trustworthy journalists or news outlets left, or are they just pushing their own agendas?
IRENE STEWART
Janesville