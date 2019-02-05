Pink is the color of motherhood, little girls, innocence, purity, life and femininity.

But, in another America (New York), pink was the color of choice for Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the progressive socialist Democrats of New York as they illuminated The One World Trade Center with pink for their symbolic and jubilaeus celebration to declare to the world their joyful excitement that full-term children (yes, viable children) may now—courtesy of the new Reproductive Health Care Act—have their unique and precious lives taken from them by abortion even during the time of their natural birth.

(I’m sorry, I get it. Full-term babies aren’t viable because they can only live one or two days without special care. Please forgive my emotionally insensitive and politically incorrect remarks.)

And, why “pink,” simply to show their total disdain of God and His moral family order? For you see, the right to choose abortion gives to humanity, by usurpation, the sovereign power over life that belongs to God.

This is the same craven right of choice that the ancient Baal worshipers exercised when they put their infant children into the red-hot, flame-heated hands of their idol. Listening to the screams of their dying children, they then joyfully danced while celebrating their right to choose. “For they (the wicked) sleep not, except they have done mischief; and their sleep is taken away, unless they cause some to fall” (Proverbs 4:16).