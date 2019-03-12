Thank you to Milton School Board member Brian Kvapil, district resident Chuck Jackson, the Milton Courier and The Gazette. The taxpayers deserve to know how, when and where their hard-earned tax dollars are spent.

There is a process in place for the distribution of stipends. Everyone involved in the stipends knew about the process but chose not to use it. The money for the stipends was NOT in the approved budget. The taxpayers would like to know where that money came from. The Milton School Board should NOT approve these stipends. Instead, they should be paid back because they were obtained inappropriately.

If the Milton School Board and administration have this little respect for $30,500, they should NOT be allowed to oversee almost $60 million dollars if a referendum should pass.

I agree with Mr. Jackson that we need a new superintendent, and the director of administration position should be eliminated. We need a superintendent who will live within the Milton School District and can assume all the duties of the job without a created high-paid administrative assistant position.

Some of the salary from the eliminated director of administration position should be used to hire a neutral party CPA or accounting firm to oversee the Milton School District's finances. This would restore public financial trust and transparency.

Tom Westrick should step down from school board president and let the vice president finish out the term.

Mr. Kvapil is correct. There is a conflict of interest.

BILL FLEMING

Milton