This week I received an email from Rep. Bryan Steil asking me to submit nominees for a Veteran of the Year Award. As the son of a U.S. Marine and World War II veteran, it certainly caught my attention to read further. The Veteran of the Year Award will honor a veteran in our community who is nominated by the public. We are fortunate to have great organizations such as VetsRoll and Honor Flights that bring veterans out to Washington, D.C., to visit the war memorials and honor their fellow service members. This new award is a welcomed addition to our community’s commitment to veterans and their families.

I hope everyone will take a few minutes out of their day to consider and nominate a veteran they know--a parent, family member, friend, neighbor or coworker. Every veteran should be recognized for their service and sacrifice to our country. This program is an opportunity to put a local hero on display to receive the attention and thanks that he or she deserves. If you know a veteran who should be considered for this award, you can submit their information via the Congressman's website: steil.house.gov/2019-veteran-year-award-nomination

JEFF PALKOWSKI

Janesville